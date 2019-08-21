Gateway Drive crash on morning commute; Two vehicles

Non life-threatening injuries to two people

(NEWTON CO, Mo) — Two vehicle crash occurred about 6:50 AM according to Joplin News First tipsters. Two cars involved in what was nearly a head on crash.

Traffic was slowed for about 30 minutes as Redings Mill Fire attended the two persons injured. Both were transported via ambulance with non life-threatening injuries.

Crash was South of Hatfield’s but North of the Sheep Shed. What is also known to locals as Old 71. It’s the curve in front of the True North Enterprises near Gabriel Lane.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Ambulance, Redings Mill Fire assisted as Missouri State Highway Patrol marked out the crash.

We will update Four States Home Page with information from Missouri State Highway Patrol.