Gateway Arch finally named Missouri’s state monument

ST. LOUIS – The Gateway Arch is now being officially recognized as Missouri’s state monument.

The arch is the tallest structure in the state.. at 630 feet and the tallest man-made monument in the nation.

Students at Jefferson Elementary School in Farmington got the Arch recognized when they realized the state did not have an official state monument until now.

The structure is one of the most visited spots in St. Louis.

The museum on the ground was redesigned and opened in 2018. The arch grounds are also a great place to work out!