A man fills up his truck with gas at Casey’s General Store, located at 7th Street and Schifferdecker Avenue in Joplin, Missouri.

JOPLIN, Mo. — A historic drop in gasoline prices is keeping drivers happy as September approaches.

According to AAA, The national average for a gallon of regular gas has dropped every single day since soaring to a record high of $5.02 a gallon on June 14, 2022.

This 73 day streak of falling prices at the pump is the second longest on record going back to 2005.

This data comes from “Bespoke Investment Group,” and is noted in a report titled “The Great American Summer of Falling Gas Prices.”

The national average for regular gas dipped on Tuesday to $3.89 a gallon, down from $4.38 a month ago.

Although prices are 73 cents higher than a year ago, the recent drop is significant, especially given the inflation alarm bells set off by the surge above $5 just two months ago.

The only longer streak since 2005 lasted 117 days and ended in January 2015, according to Bespoke.

Their report also found the percentage decline in gas prices so far this month is the steepest at this point in August on record.

Why Gas Prices Continue Falling

There are a number of factors behind this summer’s tumble in gas prices, and not all of them are positive.

First, $5 proved to be a breaking point for many drivers, with some choosing to drive less.

That loss in demand helped balance the market.

At the same time, US recession fears and worries about China’s economy drove oil prices sharply lower, taking gas prices along for the ride.

On the supply side, the Biden administration’s unprecedented release of emergency oil from the national stockpile helped take pressure off energy prices.

At the peak in mid-June, the national average for regular gas was up by a staggering 50% on the year.

But following the summer plunge, gas prices are now up less than 19% on the year.

According to Bespoke, that is just one percentage point more than the average year-to-date change for all years since 2005.

Will The Price of Gas Continue to Drop?

The streak of falling gas prices could end if oil prices continue to rise.

After dropping to a nearly eight-month low of $86.53 a barrel last week, U.S. crude jumped 3% this week and climbed back above $93 on signs that OPEC and its allies could take action.

A supply cut from OPEC+ would mark a significant shift from the influential producer group and could lift oil prices.