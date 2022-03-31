NEOSHO, Mo. — A local school district is closing school tomorrow (4/1) due to a garage sale, and it’s not an “April Fool’s Day” joke.

Starting Friday and wrapping up on Saturday, the City of Neosho is hosting their annual city-wide garage sale.

This sale brings in thousands of people to Neosho, as many city residents participate by selling what they no longer need or want.

Because the event draws in so many people, the Neosho School District decided to close school on the Friday that the city-wide garage sale starts.

Superintendent of Neosho Schools, Dr. Jim Cummins said that because so many people either participate or attend the city-wide sale, it poses a danger to students.

“Our busses are not able to get down some of these city streets when the sales are going on, so we literally can’t get students to and from school,” said Dr. Cummins.

“If classes were to be in session tomorrow (4/1), it would be dangerous for those who walk to and from school, because of the increased traffic throughout the city,” Dr. Cummins continued.

Over the last several years, the Neosho School District has worked in conjunction with the Neosho Chamber of Commerce to find out when the dates are set for the annual city-wide sale, and to make sure that school is canceled on the first day of the sale.

“The city-wide garage sale is a unique and annual event here in Neosho, and we’re happy to work with the Chamber,” said Dr. Cummins.

The Neosho School District said that by canceling classes tomorrow, it will ensure students and staff are safe and away from all of the traffic.