GALLERY: Pictures show extensive building damage at SDC following fire

BRANSON, Mo. — Following a blaze at Silver Dollar City that consumed multiple buildings, park officials still say they will be open Friday with most of their planned events to resume.

At the moment, the buildings affected by the fire are walled off by a fence with the general area closed to guests.

The fire started around 12:45 PM, and was contained within an hour. Guest access had not yet been open then.

According to a Facebook post from Silver Dollar City, the fire spread from Heartland Home Furnishings, to a woodcarving shop, to Flossie’s Fried Fancies (a pork rind shop) and finally spread into the western portion of the park.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still being determined by authorities.