GALENA, Kans. — The Galena School District received a special award today from the Kansas State Board of Education.

Each school district in the state is given a performance prediction every year. The Challenge Award is given to districts that have performed at a much higher rate than expected.

Despite the challenges they may face, Galena has excelled in their assessments and student attendance.

Galena has received this award many times in the past and the state board says most districts do not receive this award.