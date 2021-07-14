Galena man arrested after fleeing on foot during traffic stop

GALENA, KS. — A Galena man in southeast Kansas was arrested on Monday after he attempted to elude Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies.

James Alen Walker

Just after 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 12th, a Cherokee County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle ridden by 31-year-old James Alen Walker of Galena. Walker, who had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest, started to elude law enforcement which ultimately led to him fleeing on foot into a wooded area. A K9 was deployed and apprehended Walker shortly after.

In addition to the arrest warrants, Walker is being held in the Cherokee County Jail on new allegations of possessing cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, no driver’s license, no insurance, and illegal registration.