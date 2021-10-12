Galena man arrested after allegedly stealing tractor

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A Galena man faces felony theft charges after a weekend incident in southeastern Cherokee County.

Deputies with the CCSO were called to a scene inside the county after reports of a Case Compact Tractor had been stolen from a local property on Sunday.

Hunter Hayes-Bebee, 23, of Galena was found with the tractor Monday morning after being spotted by a Kansas State Trooper. He was promptly arrested by deputies.

Bebee now faces allegations of felony theft and driving without a license.