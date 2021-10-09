Galena makes way for new tradition to benefit city project

GALENA, Ks. — Downtown Galena was blocked off on Saturday to make way for a celebration as the first “Bloktoberfest” kicked off on Main Street.

Proceeds raised from the event will be going towards the construction of a new splash pad in the city.



Organizers from the “Galena Parks and Recreation Committee” also wanted to use Bloktoberfest as a way to bring community members downtown to shop locally.

“We have quite a few craft vendors in the park. I think that it’s good to have everyone come out, especially on a beautiful day like this and check our stuff out,” says Renee Charles, Galena Parks and Recreation Board, “And we still have some of the businesses on main street open so people can go in and see the items and see what they have for sale.”

Festivities wrapped up Saturday evening with food trucks, live music and a beer garden.