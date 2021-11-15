Galena High School students compete to bring in most food items for donating to those in need

GALENA, Kans. — Thanksgiving is next week, and students at Galena High School are ready to give back to the community for the holiday.

They’ve been bringing in food items over the last few weeks to fill up donation baskets to give to people in need. Each basket contains various items, including a turkey.

To gather more donations, the school made a competition out of things. The class with the most donations — gets a pizza party. And while that’s a nice motivator, it’s the “helping others” aspect that means the most.

“It just shows what being a Bulldog really is. It proves that we’re not that big of a school but we can do a lot. We have a big impact on our community,” said Alexandria Jordan, STUCO President.

“Everyone here is kind of like family to everyone. It’s just important to give back to the people that have gave to us for so many years,” said Madalyn Zole, STUCO Secretary.

The students put together 60 baskets, which will be delivered to recipients Tuesday.