GALENA, Kans. — Cherokee County Residents now have a new option when it comes to COVID-19 testing.

Ivy Medical has a new testing site at Galena City Hall.

It offers both PCR and rapid antigen testing, Monday through Saturday, from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. However, those times could change depending on the demand. Appointments aren’t necessary.

Ivy Medical has a portal option to help speed up the process.

“They register online, and that just gets their name, date of birth, address, and phone number in our portal and it just makes the collection process quicker, but they don’t have to do that. We can assist them in their vehicle if they have a hard time finding it,” said Sami Johnson, Ivy Medical HR Director.

If people would like to get tested, officials ask they do not enter City Hall, but park in designated spots.