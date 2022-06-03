Nearly 10,000 people expected to attend this year

GALENA, Kans. — The 145th annual “Galena Days” kicked-off earlier tonight (6/2).

Organizers said they’re excited that things are back to normal.

This year, the small town festival is once again a three day event.

Several restrictions were put in place during the past couple of years due to the COVID pandemic.

Galena Days 2022 features plenty of activities, games, live music and food options, all without past restrictions.

The majority of the proceeds from the three day event supports the Galena Fire Department.

Fire officials, like Chief Steve Hall, said they’re happy that things seem to be where they were before COVID.

Long-time Galena Days vendors said the feeling is mutual.

“You know, we’re a small town but we draw from all around. We’re not but five miles from Joplin, so I think its just the community involvement, the support that vendors get, it makes them want to come back, which we appreciate that,” stated Galena Fire Chief, Steve Hall.

“I really don’t get the food truck out in too many places, this is my one big deal that I do. Galena Days is a nice, family venue. We go some other places, but I have a lot of people follow me here,” said Tony Simmons, Owner of Tony’s Grill, LLC.

The graphic below lists the day and time of each scheduled Galena Days event.