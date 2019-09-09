Gaelic Athletic Club brings hurling to Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Locals get a glimpse of one of the fastest games played on grass from two visiting hurling teams.

Tulsa and Kansas City’s Gaelic Athletic Club ‘s competed against each other showing off the unique sport in Joplin.

The game which originated in Ireland is ancient and has been played for more than 800 years.

The fast paced game involves men using a stick and ball to throw into goals that are H shaped.

Hurling is often compared to hockey, due to the roughness involved with the sport.

“What Jim our club founder is wanting to do is grow hurling in the Heartland and Missouri Heartland of America. So any chance for people to come and see the sport because you really only see it on Youtube it’s not televised here in America. So the more venues we have it at more cities to expose the game.” said Stephen Zenishek, Tulsa Gaelic Athletic Club

Zenishek adds he hopes this event helps inspire local groups to create their own hurling clubs to play the sport.