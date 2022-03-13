JOPLIN, Mo — The Joplin Police Department is releasing more information on the upcoming funeral service for one of its fallen police officers.

Anyone attending the public funeral service for Corporal Ben Cooper at 1p.m. on Tuesday at the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center on the MSSU campus must enter through a checkpoint.

It will be located at the intersection of Newman road and Duquesne road.

JPD is asking community members that are wanting to show their support for Corporal Cooper’s family or law enforcement to line Main street from 3rd street to 19th street.

The funeral procession will travel down main street between 3p.m. and 4p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities will be closing Duquesne road between Newman road and Tall Grass drive on Tuesday from 10a.m. until 6p.m.

The department is asking the community to avoid parking on Main street, and to expect traffic delays when traveling through Joplin on Tuesday.