JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) – Funeral services are set for fallen officers Corporal Benjamin Cooper and Officer Jake Reed.

Public funeral services for Corporal Ben Cooper are scheduled for Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 1:00pm.

The service will be held at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on the Missouri Southern State University campus.

Family of Cpl. Cooper will receive friends during a visitation on Monday, March 14th at 4:00pm.

The visitation will also be held at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on the MSSU Campus.

Corporal Ben Cooper of the Joplin Police Department was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 after responding to a disturbance at a local shopping complex.

Two other officers were shot in the incident.

Officer Jake Reed responded with Cpl. Cooper and is not expected to survive his injuries.

His public funeral services will be held Friday, March 18, 2022 at 1:00pm.

It will also be held at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on the MSSU campus.

Family of Officer Reed will receive friends during a visitation on Thursday, March 17th at 4:00pm.

The visitation will also be held at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on the MSSU Campus.

Officer Rick Hirshey was also shot when a bullet went through his windshield and struck his face. He has a long road to recovery.