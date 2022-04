JOPLIN, Mo. — Two fundraisers honoring the Joplin Police Department are set to take place.

On Friday, April 8th, both Saint Peter’s Catholic Church and Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Joplin are holding a “Fish Fry Fundraiser.”

The proceeds from each fundraiser will benefit the families of Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed, as well as the Joplin Police Department as a whole.

Information on each Fish Fry Fundraiser can be found in the online posters below:

Information on a “Fish Bake Fundraiser” hosted by the Knights of Columbus at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Joplin.