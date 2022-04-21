JOPLIN, Mo. – The total figure is in from a fundraiser held to support the Joplin Police Department.

Earlier this month, a “Fish Fry Fundraiser” was held by St. Peter the Apostle, Knights of Columbus 979.

The fundraiser brought in $1,000 for the Fraternal Order of Police.

The Fish Fry Fundraiser, which took place at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, located at 812 Pearl Avenue in Joplin, wasn’t the only fundraiser of its kind.

Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Joplin also hosted a Fish Fry Fundraiser on the same day (April 8th).

The proceeds from the fundraiser at Saint Mary’s benefited the families of Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed, as well as the Joplin Police Department as a whole.

