Local businesses have placed signs on their property, supporting the Joplin Police Department. The signs are available from “All Seasons Signs” in Joplin.

JOPLIN, MO. — Support continues by way of various fundraisers for the Joplin Police Department (JPD) and for the families of the officers involved in a deadly shooting this month.

On Thursday, March 31st, two local restaurants are hosting fundraisers for JPD.

CICI’S PIZZA

In honor of Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed, the Cici’s Pizza location in Joplin will donate 50% of all sales on the 31st.

The money raised will go to the Fraternal Order of Police Officer Benevolence Fund.

MCDONALD’S

A similar fundraiser will also take place the same day at McDonald’s restaurant locations in Joplin.

On March 31st, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., a portion of the fast-food sales will be donated to the families of Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed.

The following McDonald’s locations participating in the fundraiser are:

2701 South Main Street

1123 South Range Line Road

3330 South Range Line Road

1531 West 7th Street

3140 McClelland Boulevard

4436 Highway 43

Thomas Nichols, McDonald’s Owner/Operator of Joplin says, “I, along with my fellow Joplin area Owner/Operator Alex Maffei, are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred a few weeks ago.”

“By having this event in our restaurants, it allows our team, customers and community to show support for our local police department and the families of Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed,” says Nichols.