GROVE, Okla. – Grand Lake is full of music, great food, fireworks, and lake fun this holiday weekend.

Starting Friday the Grove Block Party kicks off at the Grove Community Center lawn. From 5 to 9 p.m. people can enjoy a Farmer’s Market, local food trucks and live music featuring the 145th Oklahoma National Guard Brass Band.

The Cajun Festival is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Grove Civic Center.

Authentic Cajun music, Cajun food, and many great entertainers such as Clint Walker, Doug Kershaw, and Jana Jae.

Cajun Festival admission is $5 for adults and kids under 12 are free.

Two fireworks shows are set for Sunday.

The City of Grove’s July 3rd Celebration at Wolf Creek Park includes free watermelon, food trucks, live music, a comedy show, and fireworks. Gates open at 5 p.m.

The Monkey Island Fireworks Show at Shangri-La Resort includes World War II aircraft flyovers, skydivers, and music by DJ Max and Hypnotik. Flyovers are scheduled for late afternoon, with skydivers set to appear at approximately 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

The Duck Creek Fireworks Show is set for Monday. Gates open at 5 p.m.