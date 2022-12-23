OKLAHOMA – Here are some little-known Christmas “fun facts” related to Oklahoma.

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” was written by Broken Arrow native

The popular Christmas song “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” was written in the 1940s by two people, including Broken Arrow native Ralph Blane. The song was for the musical “Meet Me in St. Louis” starring Judy Garland.

Blane (right) and Ridge Bond (left) looking over a copy of the song. Oklahoma Historical Society

Mistletoe is the state’s official floral emblem

Mistletoe is Oklahoma’s oldest symbol. It was chosen as Oklahoma Territory’s floral emblem in 1893, but it also had some controversy. Early settlers who lobbied for support of the parasitic plant were not necessarily aware it was a parasite. Instead, they touted mistletoe as the only greenery available to decorate graves during the hard winter of 1889. Mistletoe Leaves, a bimonthly newsletter published by the Oklahoma Historical Society, takes its name from the symbol.

Oklahoma City girl recorded “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas”

Oklahoma City native Gayla Peevey is well-known for recording the 1953 song “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.” The record peaked at number 24 on the Billboard Music Chart and sold more than 300,000 copies. The Oklahoma City Zoo capitalized on the song’s popularity and launched a fund-raising campaign to “buy a hippo for Gayla.” Area school children donated more than $3,000. A baby hippopotamus named Matilda was purchased and given to Gayla, which she donated to the zoo on December 23, 1953. Matilda spent 45 years at the Oklahoma City Zoo.