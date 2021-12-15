FTC students hone their gingerbread crafting skills in community involved project

JOPLIN, Mo. — Baking a gingerbread house can be a complex project for a culinary professional and an even taller task for a teenager making one for the first time.

But that didn’t stop juniors and seniors in the Franklin Tech Culinary Arts program from giving it a go today.

It’s all part of the annual Holiday Open House and Gingerbread Showcase. Students first had to design the structures, bake them and then decorate them.

A total of 17 houses were judged by faculty and staff at Franklin Tech. Culinary arts instructors also helped the teams with tips learned from previous years.

