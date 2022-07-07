FORT SCOTT, Kans. — A local congregation is making sure no child goes hungry over summer break.

Flag Church in Fort Scott has launched a weekly drive-thru food distribution for area children.

Families with kids under 18 can pick up food packets at the Fort Scott Cinema from 11 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.

Each packet contains enough food for lunch and dinner for 5 days.

“We have partnered with Life 360, the ministry out of Springfield, MO, and they came alongside Flag Church and asked us if we could help with the food distribution, and here in Fort Scott, we’re able to do 1,500 which is 15,000 meals that kids will be able to eat during this week,” said Tom Jacobs, Flag Church Lead Pastor.

The distribution program will continue for the next 6 Thursdays.

Families will need to have children present in the vehicle to pick up a meal.