FORT SCOTT, Kans. — Fort Scott Community College is mourning the loss of one of its student athletes.

19-year-old Tirrell Williams, of New Orleans, collapsed at practice earlier this month. He was taken to KCU Medical — and passed away this afternoon.

School officials aren’t sure what caused him to collapse.

They’re collecting donations to be given to the family — which can be be sent to Athletic Director Tom Havron or HR Director Juley McDaniel.