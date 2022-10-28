FORT SCOTT, Kans. — Crowds gathered at Fort Scott Community College for the unveiling of the renovated Bailey Hall.

The family of Robert and Sylvia Bailey cut the ribbon on the $1.6 million dollar renovation project. It includes study rooms and a new computer lab. Work on the project began last spring and should completely wrap up in two weeks.

For the Bailey children, this is a project near and dear to their hearts.

“Dad was very proud of where he went to school, where he grew up, getting his educational start right at Fort Scott Community College. And then that’s where my mom and dad met at the college while they were attending here. So I mean for that reason, it’s just a huge part of our life. And it’s where we were all born here,” said Jim Bailey, son of Robert Bailey.

“Incredibly impactful and I think that the changes that we’ve made are sustainable and they’re relevant to student needs. So we’ll have computer labs upstairs computer bars, and places for them to study and reflect on what they’re doing here and we couldn’t be more honored to be able to do this renovation. It will be here for years to come,” said Alysia Johnston, President of FSCC.

Johnston says these renovations opened up the library space, while also establishing private areas for tutoring and studying.