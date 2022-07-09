FRONTENAC, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas community is spending the weekend highlighting the city’s history.

Frontenac Mining Days has made its return.

It’s the city’s annual homecoming celebration which has been going on since 1986.

It took a break for a couple of years before making its return in 2016, and officially adopted the Mining Days name last year.

Festivities began on Thursday, but really picked up on Saturday with the parade, amusement park and Heritage Hall, which displays the history of Frontenac at Pallucca’s event hall.

“This was one of the most enjoyable parts of our summer was having homecoming and just getting out and enjoying all the activities that we had here in town, and to be able to be part of it now is really enjoyable,” says Brady Hill, Frontenac Mining Days VP.

Mining Days will finish up tomorrow with a pancake feed, fishing derby and an open swim at the Frontenac Pool.