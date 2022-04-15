WEIR, Kans. — A Frontenac man is in custody after authorities said he started a shed fire during a theft attempt.

Ira Dylan Hauck

Twenty-eight-year-old Ira Dylan Hauck, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Weir. Hauck is facing Burglary, Theft, Criminal Damage to Property, and Possession of Methamphetamine charges.

Multiple southeast Kansas fire departments (Weir, Cherokee Township, Scammon, and Columbus) were alerted to a shed fire that was fully engulfed. It was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The ensuing investigation led investigators to Hauck, who authorities said was trying to steal copper wire from the shed when he dropped a lit cigarette which ignited the structure.

Hauck remains in Cherokee County Jail on a $14,000 bond.