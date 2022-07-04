FRONTENAC, Kans. — An annual tradition saw generations of families reunite for the Fourth of July.

Bikes, scooters, wagons, and strollers lined the streets of Frontenac for the annual Kids Independence Day Parade.

Everything kicked off this morning in front of the Medicalodge Nursing Home where children and their families waved to the residents. They then made their way to Oakview Estates to wave to the residents there.

“Several years ago I was just brainstorming with my girlfriends when we came up with the idea of putting together a little kids parade just to kick off the Fourth of July weekend. At the time, I had an aunt who was living at this nursing home and so we thought what a great way to get the community young and old involved,” said Molly Bloom, Parade Organizer.

“It’s what Frontenac is all about. Everybody gets together, all the families get together, all the families know each other, so this is just a continuation of how Frontenac is,” said David Fornelli, Frontenac Mayor.

“Riding around with my friends, racing around,” said Jaxen Schaub, Parade Participant.

“I was doing like super fast,” said Claire Dodson, Parade Participant.

The parade was escorted by members of the Frontenac Police Department.

And, in true Independence Day fashion, the parade ended with popsicles.