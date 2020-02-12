“Friends of the Park” Efforts to Clean Up Morse Park

Photo Courtesy: Timothy Cox, Neosho Public Relations & Events Coordinator

Neosho, Missouri has several groups of people who wish to preserve and help their city parks. The groups range from skateboarders, hikers, bikers, disc golfers, fishermen, geo-cachers and Pokémon GO enthusiasts.

Randy Becknell, a retired Missouri State Parks Land Manager who lives in Neosho, brought an idea to the Neosho Parks and Recreation Superintendent, Clint Dalbom, about organizing a group of like-minded citizens who want to maintain and improve Morse Park.

“I think it’s important to be able to coordinate the efforts of stakeholders within the park instead of people not coordinating their efforts with other interested parties,” Becknell explains, “It will give people the opportunity to work together with other people that have equal interests in the park.”

On Tuesday, February 11th at the Lampo Event Center in Neosho, Becknell and Dalbom hosted a “Friends of the Park” Kick-Off Meeting.

Becknell says, “Friends of the Park is essentially a proposal for an umbrella group. It’s not focusing on any one activity but will bring different groups together to coordinate any activity that goes on in the park that will have an impact.”

The initial effort of the meeting was to get a list of interested citizens attending and learn of their interest. Plus, coordinate these people together and find what projects they want to do in the future including dates and times. Lastly, create a diverse group of people to act as a “sounding board” for future ideas. They would be responsible for voicing their concerns, interests, improvements of Morse Park as well as pass the information along to the Neosho Parks and Recreation Department.

“This way we can bring people together with diverse ideas and improve the park as a whole,” Becknell says.

More than 50 were in attendance and 15 park user groups were represented. These included people that use the park and want to help other community members to discover the opportunities available. Some of those groups were the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce, Neosho Youth Volunteer Program, Neosho Daily News and The Alliance of Southwest Missouri.

A common concern that was discussed in the meeting was how to preserve and maintain Morse Park monthly. Recently, Morse Park experienced acts of vandalism by an individual leaving tire tracks in several different areas. The city has also spent thousands of dollars cleaning up flooding damage from this past year. Volunteers from the represented groups agreed to do a clean-up every two weeks on the second Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will happen between April and October. From March to November, members will clean-up once a month on the second Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A final proposal the group agreed to do is an all group park clean-up on Sunday, April 5th from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. All citizens of the Neosho area are welcome to come and assist.

More information about the clean-ups and when organizations will be using Morse Park will be posted on a website that is soon to be created. For now, any questions about “Friends of the Park” can be forward to Neosho Park and Recreation Superintendent, Clint Dalbom at (573) 247- 0430 or Neosho Public Relations & Events Coordinator, Timothy Cox at tcox@neoshomo.org.

Becknell says, “If everybody works together we will have positive, concrete results on our parks well-being!”