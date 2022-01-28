KSNF/KODE — Here’s a look at our top five stories from this past week:
#5: Structure fire near Junge sends plumes of smoke above Joplin – Read the details and see our own tower camera pictures…
#4: JPD + SWAT arrested one person Thursday on drug related charges – See where…
#3: A popular fried chicken house is going up for sale – See why…
#2: Joplin man that used Kik and Dropbox to view and distribute child pornography is arrested – Was in touch with at least 50 other CP groups…
#1: A KC Chiefs superfan’s Joplin home goes up for sale – You don’t want to miss these pictures…