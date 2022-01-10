French Creole culture celebrated at Bushwhacker Museum

NEVADA, Mo. — The Vernon County Historical Society celebrated French Creole culture at their first meeting of the year Sunday.

More than 60 people came out to the Bushwhacker Museum to hear a presentation from historian Dennis Stroughmatt.

He entertained the crowd with his fiddle playing and the afternoon ended with the sharing of hot punch and authentic French donuts.

Around a dozen people also tuned in to the presentation on Zoom.

“The French cultural influence was so important in the early years of the history of the state of Missouri,” said museum coordinator Will Tollerton. “We just got done celebrating the bicentennial of the state this last year, so I think that makes it very timely to see where our cultural roots are.”

Tours of the historical Bushwhacker Museum in Nevada are available by appointment.