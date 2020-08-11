Freeman Welcomes Orthopaedic Traumatologist

The following is a release from Freeman Health System:

Joplin, MO – Patients presenting in an emergency room can sometimes look like they been through a battle. But Dr. Adam Kessler, Freeman Health System Orthopaedic Traumatologist, is used to taking care of combat victims.

“In the Army, trauma became second nature,” Dr. Kessler says. “Nothing really surprises me anymore. Because I’ve seen lots of horrific injuries in combat and some in fellowship, I always have an idea of how I can take care of it. I’ve been very lucky to work with Dr. David Seligson, the orthopaedic trauma fellowship director at the University of Louisville, Kentucky. We used implants and tools that Dr. Seligson actually designed and created.”

Dr. Adam Kessler

An orthopaedic trauma surgeon, Dr. Kessler will work closely with the Freeman Emergency Department to help patients with articular fractures, pelvis and hip socket injuries.

In non-trauma cases, patients with joint issues can take part in the surgery planning process. “The most important aspect of a doctor-patient relationship is trust,” Dr. Kessler says. “I listen to the patient. My job is to give options and help patients reach their goals by outlining a specific procedure plan. Whether it is a total joint replacement or a surgery to correct carpal tunnel, patient input is important.”

Dr. Kessler’s personal experiences with a broken ankle, dislocated finger and broken collar bone drove his interest in orthopaedic medicine. “I was interested to see how the orthopedic surgeon could fix things.” His interest was nurtured by his mom, an operating room nurse. “We went to open houses and saw equipment.”

Dr. Kessler and his wife of 20 years and have five children between the ages of 13 and 20. They enjoy movies, hiking and swimming, and they look forward to exploring the lakes and rivers around Joplin.

To make an orthopaedic appointment with Dr. Adam Kessler, call 417.347.5400. Visit freemanhealth.com/ortho to learn more about orthopaedic and sports medicine services at Freeman.