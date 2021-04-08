Freeman Vaccination Clinic Open to All Adults

Joplin, MO – Freeman Health System is inviting residents to pre-register for a vaccine clinic scheduled for 7:00 am – 6:00 pm Friday, April 9. That date marks the opening of eligibility for all Missouri adults 18 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Freeman received its first shipment of vaccine December 20, 2020, and has since given more than 19,000 doses to Freeman staff and the public. Appointment times are still available for the April 9 clinic.

Those wanting a vaccination can call 417.502.SHOT to register for the vaccine or they can pre-register online at freemanhealth.com/service/covid-19. Pre-registration will prompt a return call from a Freeman employee to schedule a vaccination appointment.