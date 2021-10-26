Freeman to hold Inaugural Stiletto Sprint

JOPLIN, Mo. — Area leaders will put on high heels and race at high noon in the first-ever Freeman Health System Stiletto Sprint. The race is a fun event to call attention to a serious cause – breast cancer. One out of every eight women will experience breast cancer in her lifetime. The race is an effort to call attention to the need for early detection and the help available through Freeman Helping Friends Mammogram Fund.

Nearly a dozen brave men have agreed to participate, putting on heels to not just walk in a woman’s shoes but run in them. Representing Freeman are:

Women’s Pavilion Medical Director Dr. Alan Buchele

Dr. Joseph Newman of Freeman Wound Care

Hyperbaric Medicine, and Digital Marketing Manager Chase Burgess.

Racers representing the City of Joplin are:

Mayor Ryan Stanley

Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez

City Manager Nick Edwards.

The racers from KCU created a team name of TRAVISty. From Kansas City University are:

Multimedia Technician II Travis Christensen

Maintenance Engineer Travis Cole

Representing local media are:

KODE News Anchor Mike Olmstead

KODE Meteorologist Ray Foreman

KOAM Weekend Anchor Chris Warner

Each race participant has his own connection to breast cancer. Christensen said he is running for his mother who is a recent cancer survivor and early detection was a key to her successful treatment.

The Inaugural Stiletto Sprint will be a short dash with the winner taking home the golden high heel trophy. The race begins at noon, but food trucks will be on site and serving lunch from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. The Freeman West FRED Lot is on the southwest corner of the hospital campus.