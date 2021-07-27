Freeman to hold hiring fair

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System will be hosting an upcoming hiring fair and say applicants will get ‘on-the-spot interviews.’

The hiring fair will run from 4 PM – 6 PM Tuesday, August 3rd at the Freeman Business Center.

According to a release from Freeman, a variety of career opportunities will be available to apply for along with generous starting benefits.

Currently, Freeman is recruiting registered nurses (RNs), licensed profession nurses (LPNs) and certified nurse assistants (CNAs), and other positions in IT, laboratory, nutrition, admissions, and more.

Those interested can start the application process through Freeman’s website here.