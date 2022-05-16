JOPLIN, Mo. – Freeman Health System is proud to be recognized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP) as a Healthy People 2030 Champion.

The Healthy People 2030 Champion distinction recognizes Freeman’s commitment to helping achieve the Healthy People 2030 vision of a society in which all people can achieve their full potential for health and well-being across their lifespans. ODPHP recognizes Freeman, along with other Healthy People 2030 Champions, as part of a growing network of organizations partnering with ODPHP to improve health and well-being at the local, state and tribal level.

“We’re honored Freeman Health System has been selected as a Healthy People 2030 Champion,” said Paula F. Baker, Freeman President and Chief Executive Officer. “We will be collaborating with public and private organizations to eliminate health disparities and improve the health and well-being of all people. Our efforts will encompass physical, mental and social health. This means we have the opportunity to help people of all ages to thrive and to achieve their full potential, free of preventable disease, disability, injury and premature death.”

Freeman is the area’s largest employer and makes wellness a priority for the 4,500 people in its workforce, as well as those in the four-state community.

“Because Freeman focuses on meeting the health and wellness needs of those we serve, this partnership is a great fit,” said Kris Drake, Freeman Wellness Coordinator. “As we continually look for new ways to reach and strengthen our community through wellness education and outreach, this program will surely support our efforts.”

“ODPHP is thrilled to recognize Freeman for its work to support the Healthy People 2030 vision,” says RADM Paul Reed, MD, ODPHP Director. “Only by collaborating with partners nationwide can we achieve Healthy People 2030’s overarching goals and objectives.”

Healthy People 2030 is the fifth iteration of the Healthy People initiative, which sets 10-year national objectives to improve health and well-being nationwide. Healthy People 2030 Champions are public and private organizations that are working to help achieve Healthy People objectives. They receive official support and recognition from ODPHP.