JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is getting national recognition for its heart care.

The American Heart Association has given Freeman three achievement awards, including two Mission: Lifelines awards and one Get With the Guidelines award.

That includes a cardiovascular program that follows up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, like the 90-minute door to balloon time for critical surgeries.

“We all live within 30 minutes of the hospital. We are very much, as soon as the pager goes off with a STEMI, the first thing we do is we’re running. Throw your clothes on, get to the hospital as fast as possible to try to get that artery open as fast as possible. That has allowed us to be the only Level One certified ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction Center in Joplin,” said Dr. Ryan Longnecker, Interventional Cardiologist.

They point out that the practices recognized by these awards support the goals of reducing surgical recovery time and saving more lives.