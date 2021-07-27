Freeman Offers Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Vaccine Clinic

Local News

Registration is Open for Self-Scheduling to Receive the Single-Dose Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is inviting unvaccinated residents to an upcoming Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine clinic.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the area, Freeman says they are offering J&J vaccines to people that pre-register for this event.

The clinic is scheduled for 3 PM – 5 PM Wednesday, August 4th.

The J&J vaccine is a viral vector vaccine that requires a single shot and is recommended for people 18 years and older.

J&J vaccine does not include eggs, preservatives, latex or metals. The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) Emergency Use Authorization includes a new warning for rare clotting events among women aged 18 – 49 years.

Those wanting a J&J one-dose vaccination on August 4 can call 417.502.SHOT to register for the vaccine or they can pre-register online through this link.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are also available still and can be scheduled online as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission