Freeman Offers Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Vaccine Clinic

Registration is Open for Self-Scheduling to Receive the Single-Dose Vaccine

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is inviting unvaccinated residents to an upcoming Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine clinic.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the area, Freeman says they are offering J&J vaccines to people that pre-register for this event.

The clinic is scheduled for 3 PM – 5 PM Wednesday, August 4th.

The J&J vaccine is a viral vector vaccine that requires a single shot and is recommended for people 18 years and older.

J&J vaccine does not include eggs, preservatives, latex or metals. The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) Emergency Use Authorization includes a new warning for rare clotting events among women aged 18 – 49 years.

Those wanting a J&J one-dose vaccination on August 4 can call 417.502.SHOT to register for the vaccine or they can pre-register online through this link.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are also available still and can be scheduled online as well.