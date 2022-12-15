JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is providing assistance for those searching for affordable health insurance for 2023. More specifically, it’s a group called the “Freeman Eligibility Partners.”

It’s a group of six people, trained specifically in how to navigate the Affordable Care Act application process. They will help educate individuals on Affordable Care Act marketplace plans — and help pick one that best fits their needs.

Today was the deadline to sign up for coverage that would start on January 1st. If you missed it, you can still enroll in a marketplace plan that starts on February 1st. That deadline is January 15th.

“We actually go around to our different facilities, so we’re down in Neosho. We’ll actually even travel to some local spots like libraries and different clinics, to help with our ACA and Medicaid eligibility process,” said Lisa Apfelbaum, Freeman Director of Patient Financial Services.

You can contact the Freeman Eligibility Partners for further questions or to set up an appointment. Their number is 417-347-8888.