JOPLIN, Mo. — A local OB-GYN is highlighting the challenges and options of COVID-19 for pregnant women.

Freeman Dr. Angela Langer says they have seen pregnant COVID-19 patients, with symptoms ranging from mild to severe.

As the medical director of Freeman Women’s Services, she emphasizes how important it is for expectant mothers to follow pandemic protocols.

That includes wearing face masks, social distancing, and making healthy life choices.