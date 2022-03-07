JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s time for our monthly healthcare spotlight — highlighting the work of the Oncology Nursing Director at Freeman Health System.

“Really fast paced, it’s really quite fun. I enjoy it. It is not for the weak of heart of course,” said Kyleigh Fordyce, Freeman Oncology.

That’s her job on the Medical Oncology Unit at Freeman West. Kyleigh Fordyce is the Nursing Director.

“Sometimes I’m working the floor alongside the nurses that I manage and then sometimes I’m just dealing with some of the bigger problems, doing evaluations kind of doing follow up education for the floor. Scheduling obviously is always a huge part of it, and then I try to round on patients and try to help out in any way that I can about treatment for oncology,” said Fordyce.

Kyleigh calls nursing a difficult job – adding it’s important to be able to connect.

“I’ve had family members that have gone through cancer and that kind of treatment. So it kind of gives you more of a perspective to kind of be able to help explain things to family members,” added Fordyce.

Just one of the many things she does well, according to Freeman Chief Nursing Officer Jeanee’ Kennedy.

“Kyleigh is undoubtedly one of the hardest workers that I know. She cares so much about her staff. She’s always willing to jump in beside them, and work beside them. She spends so much time working with her staff and help them be the best version of themselves and reach their nursing milestones. So she’s just really a great leader for her team,” said Kennedy.

Kyleigh adds it helps when it’s a good work environment.

“I really liked the atmosphere and I really liked the people so it kind of always keeps me here,” said Fordyce.