Freeman Medical Focus – Allergies

JOPLIN, Mo. — Patients suffering from allergies may soon get a break or it could be getting worse.

Dr. Nathan Box, Ear, Nose & Throat Allergist: “The tree pollens, you see pollen and dust on the hood of your car. so that’s usually March, April and the first part of May allergen that has everyone sneezing, congestion, itchy watery eyes.”

The good news is that should be trending down.

The bad news: grass pollens will be building.

“I’m talking Timothy grass, Bermuda grass, those kind of things.”

Dr. Nathan Box says treating those allergies depends on how severe the symptoms are.

“The first thing for allergy treatment is avoidance, You know you don’t have to go outside and you know you’re allergic to that type of tree try staying away.”

Over the counter medication is step two, and that’s not limited to pills like Zyrtec, Allegra or Benadryl.

“What are also great are topical nasal steroid sprays such as Nasacort and Flonase. You can get those two medications over the counter without prescriptions and it’s a couple of puffs to a nostril once a day.”

The most severe cases can be treated long term with injections of drops administered under the tongue, a process that can take three to five years.

The Freeman Medical Focus was sponsored by Freeman Health System.