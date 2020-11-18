Freeman Maternity Care Only in Region Named Blue Distinction Plus

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System has been recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Missouri as a Blue Distinction Plus Center for Maternity Care a designation that recognizes meaningful quality with measures developed with input from the medical community and also recognizes value with cost measures that address consumers` need for affordable healthcare.

“Long-known for excellence in maternity care, Freeman Health System has been fulfilling the needs of expectant moms and their babies for decades,” says Paula Baker, Freeman President and Chief Executive Officer. “We`re proud of our team of caregivers. And being named the only Blue Distinction Center Plus in the area for the second time in a row confirms that Freeman Maternity Center is the leader in providing world-class care close to home.”

Blue Distinction Plus Centers offer quality care, treatment expertise and better overall patient results. BCBS evaluated both vaginal and cesarean delivery data. More than 1,500 facilities applied to be considered for the Maternity Care designation, and only 544 nationwide are now named Blue Distinction Plus, including Freeman.

“We are very proud to have received the designation of Blue Distinction Plus Center for Maternity Care,” says Dr. Angela Langer, Freeman Medical Director of Women’s Services. “This designation not only means we meet a national standard for various quality measures but that we also internally monitor our quality measures for continued improvement. This takes a team effort, and we are thankful for our physicians, midwives and nursing staff who work hard to take good care of our patients.”

Mothers trust Freeman to deliver, with more than 1,500 babies born at the hospital every year. Freeman Maternity Center features home-like birthing suites and private postpartum rooms as well as a state-of-the-art infant security system. Our highly trained, expert team includes board certified obstetricians available to care for all patients, including those with high-risk pregnancies.