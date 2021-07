Freeman Hosts CBCO Blood Drive

JOPLIN, Mo. — Blood usage numbers are higher now than in the past five years, according to the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO). The effects of COVID-19, summertime travel and vacations have also reduced the number of blood donations being collected. You can help support the region’s blood supply by donating a pint to help save a life. Actually, a single blood donation can save up to three lives.

Many patients depend on blood transfusions, and Freeman Health System uses more than 500 pints of blood each month. CBCO is the sole provider of blood and plasma products to Freeman, as well as more than 35 other hospitals in our area.

In response to the continued need for blood donations, Freeman is hosting another extended blood drive from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Longer hours are designed to accommodate donor schedules.

Donors 17 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds and have not given blood in the past eight weeks are encouraged to participate. Donors receive a t-shirt.

Please eat well and drink plenty of water before your appointment. Masks are required for donors and staff. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided.

Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule your appointment, call 417.227.5006 or you can go to cbco.org/donate-blood.