Freeman hosts blood drive

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System hosted a blood drive today.

It’s estimated that 70 donors rolled up their sleeves today, bringing in a total of 50 units of blood.

Many patients depend on blood transfusions and if one person can give a pint of blood, they can save as many as three lives.

“From my perspective, it’s easy to just set up a time, come donate, give what you can to save someone else’s life,” said Freeman Supply Chain Director Michelle Bay Freeman.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the main provider of blood and plasma for Freeman Health System, as well as more than 40 other hospitals and emergencies in the region. Right now, donations are desperately needed.

“Because of the pandemic, many blood drives have had to be cancelled so there’s a shortage of blood. It’s so important that our community have this blood supply,” said President and CEO of Freeman Health System, Paula Baker.

Donors who are 17 and older, weigh at least 110 pounds, and have not given blood in the past eight weeks are encouraged to donate at anytime.

If you would like to schedule an appointment, you can go to the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks website.