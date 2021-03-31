Freeman Honored Among Best Maternity Hospitals of 2021

JOPLIN, Mo. – Newsweek magazine, in partnership with the Leapfrog Group, recognized Freeman Health System Maternity Center on its Best Maternity Hospitals 2021 list. Freeman is one of just three hospitals in the state of Missouri – and the only one in Joplin – to receive this recognition.

“We were unexpectedly thrilled that Newsweek and the Leapfrog Group have ranked Freeman as one of the nation’s best maternity hospitals,” said Paula Baker, Freeman President and Chief Executive Officer. “For decades, expectant families have turned to Freeman Maternity Center to deliver quality care for mom and baby. This best maternity hospitals recognition confirms what we’ve known all along: Freeman excels in maternity care for moms choosing the hospital to have their bundle of joy.”

Freeman aligns with Newsweek’s goal to help those planning to add a baby to the family in finding a first-rate maternity hospital to achieve the best outcome.

“We take great pride in the quality of care and patient experience that we provide to moms and babies in our region and this acknowledgement solidifies the value of our hard work,” said Freeman Chief Nursing Officer Jeanee Kennedy. “Our incredible teams are committed to providing the very best care possible in maternity services and understand that having confidence in your provider and care team is of the utmost importance during this special time. We know that our teams take part in some of life’s most precious moments, and we take that responsibility very seriously. We want moms to choose Freeman, knowing they will receive excellent care and service throughout their pregnancy, delivery and recovery.”

Newsweek partnered with the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization that reports on the safety and quality performance of U.S. healthcare facilities, to highlight the Best Maternity Hospitals 2021. The list represents 217 entries in 36 states. Newsweek’s Best Maternity Care Hospitals are considered an elite group of hospitals demonstrating the highest performance in the United States.

“To be named a top hospital in Maternity Care speaks volumes about the care our patients receive,” said Lucinda Harden, Freeman Director of Maternal Services. “From the physicians, nurses and nurse technicians all the way to our housekeeping staff, our patients are provided with the highest quality of care possible. To be able to say we are one of a few in not only the state, but the nation, instills confidence in our patients that they are choosing the best place to deliver their baby!”

As a Newsweek Best Maternity Care Hospital, Freeman meets Leapfrog’s tough standards for excellence in maternity care including low rates of C-section, episiotomy and early elective deliveries, and also following protocols to protect moms and babies.

“Our staff’s commitment to quality maternity care is being recognized, and we are thrilled,” said Dr. Angela Langer, Freeman Maternity Services Medical Director. “It’s a privilege to take care of our patients, especially at this most momentous part of their lives, and know how important each and every interaction is to a patient’s experience. We are grateful that patients entrust their care to us and we take that responsibility seriously.”

Freeman Maternity Center features home-like birthing suites and private post-partum rooms, which enables mothers and babies to room-in together for an enhanced bonding experience. Moms trust Freeman to deliver nearly 2,000 babies every year.