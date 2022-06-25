JOPLIN, Mo. — Volunteers from a local health organization braved the heat to help those in need.

Freeman Health System’s Heart and Hands team woke up bright and early to lend a hand to the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States. Freeman’s Maintenance Department spent the past few weeks preparing the fences along the back patio and playground — before volunteers began painting them this morning.

This includes Program Director Melody Dickey who began volunteering with her family following the Joplin tornado.

“We were severely injured in the tornado, and the community did a lot for us as we were healing. So we just started giving back after the tornado, and we do several things throughout the community and hospital since then. We do a lot of stuff around town just to give back to trying to help the people that helped us,” said Melody Dickey, Freeman Health System Maintenance Dept. Program Secretary.

Originally the project was only supposed to include the gate at Ronald McDonald House — but the maintenance team decided to expand the project to include the rest of the fence.