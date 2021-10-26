Freeman Health System to introduce telemedicine in Joplin schools

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin students will soon have another way to keep themselves and those around them healthy.

On Tuesday evening, the Joplin Board of Education unanimously approved the introduction of a telemedicine program from Freeman Health System.

Officials with Freeman Health System offered a demonstration to the board members at the meeting.

Not only can students interact with a doctor, but their parents can also join in on the call from work or home.

Board member Brent Jordan had his own experience with the program and says he’s looking forward to seeing it implemented.

“I got right in, used the machine, was able to see a provider, got medicine for it and didn’t have to miss work,” said Jordan. “It was a great success story for me.”

“Early recognition, treatment and intervention is what we are focusing on to try to reduce the number of school days missed due to illness,” said Renee Denton, chief operating officer with Freeman Neosho Hospital.

Denton says the program is designed to work alongside school nursing staffs.

The program is already used in districts in all districts in Newton county and is expanding to McDonald county this year.

The plan is to install the program at 16 different sites across the Joplin School District by the end of 2022.