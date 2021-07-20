Freeman Health System recognized for high level of care for heart attack patients

SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. — Freeman Health System is recognized for a high level of care for heart attack patients.

The American College of Cardiology is giving them the NCDR Chest Pain MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award.

There are just 212 hospitals nationwide that received the honor for 2020.

The medical team says that shows every part of the system is working together for the best outcome for patients.

“How long does it take us to access the artery, to get in and blow up a balloon in that artery,” said Dr. Ryan Longnecker. “The national standard is 90 minutes. Our institution is happy to report that our average time is less than 50 minutes. So that is again that testament to everybody working in every way along this pathway.”

Southwest City fire chief and patient Shane Clark attended the ceremony to thank his medical team.

His heart stopped last April.

An EMS crew shocked it into restarting, then handed him off to the emergency department, where he was resuscitated four more times … then underwent a successful open heart surgery.