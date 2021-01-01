Freeman Health System receives more covid-19 vaccines

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local hospital receives more covid-19 vaccines.

Today at 9:30 and noon, Freeman Health System employees lined up to get the Pfizer vaccine. The hospital has enough vaccines to give all their employees shots, but it’s optional to take. So far around 1,000 Freeman Health System employees have received the vaccine.

Paula Baker – President and CEO of Freeman Health System, said, “I feel wonderful. I did just receive my vaccine, didn’t even feel the needle go in, just so grateful that we have the vaccines available at Freeman for all of our employees.”

Freeman Health System employees who got the vaccine today will get their second dose in about three weeks.