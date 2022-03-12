JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is raising awareness about a silent killer that impacts 37 million people in the United States.

Today was the eighth annual “Freeman March O’ the Kidney Walk” inside Northpark mall.

All the money raised from the one mile walk will go towards the Freeman Dialysis Patient Assistance Fund.

The money will help drive patients to dialysis three times a week and other financial expenses that insurance does not cover.

Kidney disease is considered a silent killer because symptoms show up in late stages.

It can cause are nausea, vomiting, poor appetite, sleeping a lot and cause changes in mental status.

“Kidney health is extremely important. Kidney disease is rising in America because of all the different risk factors. The biggest risk factors are diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity. Unfortunately in Southwest Missouri we’re not the most healthy population so our population is very at risk for kidney disease,” said Dr. Leslie Hamlett, Nephrologist.

Dr. Hamlett says controlling diabetes and blood pressure along with exercise and staying hydrated can lower your risk for kidney disease.

If you have risk factors or a family history of kidney disease then its important to get screened every six months.